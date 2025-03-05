EFCC arrests, detains nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested and detained nine suspected internet fraudsters for prosecution in Abuja.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, announced this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.
Oyewale said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Sunnyville Estate in Lokogoma and Open Heaven Estate in Dawaki areas of the Federal Capital Territory.
He added: “Items recovered from them include four high-end cars, laptop computers, iPads and phones.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”