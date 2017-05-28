EFCC arrests, detains Niger PDP chairman

The Niger State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, has been arrested and detained by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission over allegation of aiding and abetting a former Governor of the state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu.

He was reportedly invited to the Abuja office of the EFCC on Thursday, where he was detained after undergoing interrogation.

Though there has been no official reaction to the arrest and detention of Beji, but a source at the PDP office in Minna said it may not be unconnected with series of interviews granted the media in which he criticised the All Progressives Congress administration in the state.

The party source said a chieftain of the APC complained to “Abuja” that Beji was using the media to “intimidate and harass the APC administration in the state”.

The source added: “It was on the strength of this complaint that Tanko Beji was invited to Abuja for questioning by the EFCC.”

He said at the EFCC office, Beji was asked why he had been talking to the press.

It was learnt that the PDP chairman could be arraigned along with Aliyu and his former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, on Monday.

Beji, it was learnt, would be arraigned on a one count charge of “aiding and abetting” Aliyu when he served as the Director General of the campaign organisation for the second term bid of the former governor.

It was gathered that the then DG would tell the court how he expended N97 million advanced to the campaign organisation.

It was gathered that the charges against former Aliyu, who had earlier been arraigned, would be amended to include the case against Beji.