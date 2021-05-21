Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a club owner, Emeka Williams Kingsley, alongside 14 other suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

Kingsley is the owner of Glass House, a club in the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

He was arrested alongside Adesoye Hussain Kehinde, Seun Joseph Adefala, Adebayo Gbadebo, Adebogun Olumuyiwa Adebowale, Aruna Ikoghane Odunayo, Israel Oluwatoyin, Junaid Idris Oladimeji, John Nnachi Ugochukwu, Oluwadare Olaiyan Aboderin, Ridwan Temitope Dada, Amosu Johnson Toby, Jimoh Kazeem Tunde, Oyemade Michael and Akeem Dada.

They were arrested on April 15, 2021 at the Club following credible intelligence gathered about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects included cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, the EFCC said in a statement on Thursday.