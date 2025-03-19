EFCC arrests Bauchi accountant general over N70bn fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Jaja, for alleged N70 billion fraud.

A top source in the commission said that Jaja was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday, alongside an unlicensed Bureau De Change Operator, Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise and a Point of Sale Operator, Sunusi Sambo.

“They were arrested in connection with investigations of money laundering, diversion of public funds and misappropriation to the tune of N70 billion.

“Already, investigations showed that cash withdrawal of N59 billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government,” the source said.

When contacted, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest but declined further comments on the matter.

