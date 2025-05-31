EFCC arrests 78 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa, Abia, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 78 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa, Abia and Kano States

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the EFCC operatives on Friday arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters in Toto, Nasarawa State.

According to Oyewale, their arrest followed actionable intelligence, which linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include five motorcycles, 64 mobile phones, four laptop computers and an iPad,” he said.

He said that in a related development, the EFCC’s operatives on Thursday arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters at Ariam and Ubakala in Abia.

He said the items recovered from them included four cars, one iPad, three laptop computers, one sound system, 42 cell phones, and one external hard drive.

He added: “In the same vein, operatives of the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Commission equally arrested five suspected cyber criminals in Kano.

“The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, during a sting operation at Farm Centre, Kano following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud and related financial crimes.

“The suspects were arrested alongside their mobile phones.”

According to Oyewale, all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

