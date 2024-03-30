Trending
Crime

EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments
EFCC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The anti-graft agency made this known through its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the alleged fraudsters were arrested at Government Residential Area, Sagamu in Ogun State following surveillance and intelligence exposing their suspected internet-related offences.

Also Read

He said: “Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts