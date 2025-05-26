EFCC arrests 49 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lokoja, recovers loaded pistol

Officers of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 49 suspected internet fraudsters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
They were arrested between Saturday, May 24, 2025 and Sunday, May 25, 2025, following actionable intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.
The operations targeted multiple hideouts across the city with an unlicensed loaded pistol recovered from one of the suspects, who claimed during preliminary interrogation that he was a former cult member.
Other items recovered from the suspects include high-end smartphones, laptop computers and two luxury vehicles.
They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations.