EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Gashua

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Gashua Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The development was made known by the anti-graft agency in a statement that was made available on its X handle on Thursday to newsmen.

According to the statement, they were arrested in a sting operation on October 1, 2025 at different locations within Gashua, following credible intelligence on their involvement in computer-related crimes.

Items recovered from them included seven motorcycles, one Mercedes Benz car, 55 phones and laptops, as well as playstation 5 (PS5) and playstation 4 (PS4) consoles.

Intelligence available to the Commission linked the suspects with various forms of internet-related fraud.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said,