EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command on June 1, 2022 arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, Ondo State.

The suspects were arrested at their hideout following actionable intelligence, the EFCC said in a statement on Friday.

Those arrested are Akinselure Bayo, Awopetu Abayomi, Adekanyi Ayo, Victor Ugwu, Awopetu Emmanuel, Ige Damilola, Omotoyinbo Pelumi, Ayeomoni Oluwaseun, Adeoye Olamide, Ojo Gbolahon, Adegbona Adedeji, Johnson Sunkanmi, Emmanuel Tosin, Busayo Ayeni, Olumide Oluwalogbon, Temitayo Temenu, Victor Emaiku, Abiodun Babatunde, Ehuwayijomo Orowole and Odukoya Jesuseyiyan.

Others are Leke Daniel, Obafemi Tosin, Suleimon Moshood, Akadiri Olalekan, Adeyanju Isaac, Alakuro Lasisi, Hammed Saqio, Emaiku Abraham, Adenuberun Olarenwaju, Pius Ogunfeyimi, Okunnuwa Moses, Ayomideji Owolabi, Falodun Temilehin, Owanikan Damilola, Omotehinse Joshua, Emaiku Michael, Abel Ayo, Samuel Famous, Resurrection Adetuwa, Emaiku Emmanuel and Ogundele Oluwaseun.

Twelve exotics vehicles were recovered from the suspects, including five Toyota Camry cars, a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 4Matic, Toyota Corolla, Hundai Sonata, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 250 and a Toyota Highlander.

Other items include mobile phones, a printer and laptops.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court soon, the EFCC said.