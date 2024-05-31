EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arrested 40 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Abuja.

The spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, made the development known in a statement in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, 18 of the suspects were arrested at Dawaki axis, while the remaining 12 were arrested at other locations of Abuja.

He said their arrest followed credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet activities.

He said: “Items seized from the suspects include 23 phones, four laptops and four vehicles.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”