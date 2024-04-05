EFCC arrests 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested following “actionable intelligence” on their suspected involvement in computer-related fraud.

He said items recovered from them included eight cars, laptops and phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court soon,” he added.