EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday confirmed the arrest of 37 alleged suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The suspects were arrested in Ibadan and Oyo towns.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Friday following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.