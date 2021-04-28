Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office through its intelligence gathering operation code-named: “Erinle,” on Wednesday arrested 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Owo, Ondo State.

This was revealed in a statement by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday.

Those arrested are Adesuyan Ayoola, Oyesanmi Shola, Adegbole Victor, Osagie Ekiende, Akinayomide James, Okunade Jamilu, Omotoso Oluwaseyi, David Oluwatobi, Ahmed Rilwan, Saheed Odunayo, Olorunfemi Emmanuel, Obakpolor Tommy, Emmanuel Ibe, Temiloluwa Joshua, Victor Benjamin, Akinwale Oluwaseun and Ogunboye Dotun.

Others are Adeniyi Femi, Obademi Samson, Oladunjoye Teniola, Eze Raphael, Samson Fadugbagbe, Oguntimehin Bamidele, Moshood Kazeem, Oniye Damilare, Balogun Mayowa, Obadapo Wale, Ese Stephen, Atakili Pelumi, Adesumo Fatai Olalekan, Demi Temidayo, Oshorun Joseph and Oluwafemi Damilola Michael.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars, laptops computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards

The suspects have made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed, the statement by the EFCC added.