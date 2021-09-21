EFCC arrests 30 cybercrime suspects inside University hostels

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters at Kwara State University, Ilorin.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement he issued on Monday on the development.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income,” he stated.

The spokesman said based on intelligence reports and weeks of surveillance, EFCC operatives searched some hostels in the university on September 19 and made a number of arrests.

He added that during interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Students Union Government of the institution, while the targets were taken to the zonal command headquarters for questioning.

Uwujaren said some of the items recovered from the suspects were six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and incriminating documents.

He said the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigation is concluded.