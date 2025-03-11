EFCC arrests 28 suspected ponzi scheme operators

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Directorate have arrested 28 suspected ponzi scheme operators in Minna, Niger State.

The development was announced by the anti-graft agency in a statement that was issued to newsmen by its media unit on Tuesday.

According to the statement the suspects are: Nofisat Opeyemi, Shukurat Muritala, Odunayo Sanni, Mayowa Oyekola, Aishat Olaitan, Edward Hannah, Abioye Fathiah, Joseph Omowunmi, Kareem Ahmed, Arikeusola Afeez, Adiamo Mutholib, Abass Ibrahim, Wasiu Taofeek, Adeniji Damilare, Nurudeen Akinola, and Mubarak Yekeen.

Others are: Adedeji Ayobami, Alani Samuel, Ogundele Yunus, Adekunle Ibrahim, Adewale Azeez, Rufai Faruk, Fawaz Yekeen, Olade Abdullahi, Ahmed Murtala, Adisa Habeebllahi Akorede, Adigun Timilehin, and Abdulfatai Ridwannullah.

Their arrest followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent investment activities with a company, Q-Net Limited, which operates from a three-bedroom apartment in Al-Bishiri Estate, Minna, Niger State.

Victims were lured to believe that the company was international with affiliates in Dubai, India, Indonesia and Thailand, and made to part with between $790 and $850, amounting to N1,462,000 as registration fee and for product purchases.

Part of those arrested while receiving lectures on ponzi scheme operations, dressed up as “network marketing”.

Items recovered from them included Q-Net application forms and other documents.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said.

