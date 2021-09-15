EFCC arrests 27 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 27 suspected illegal oil thieves in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday to newsmen.

He said the suspects were arrested during a raid on their hideout in Ahoada.

Uwujaren said: “The 27 individuals were arrested on Sept. 10 at Ahoada Local Government Area, Rivers, in connection with suspicious illegal oil bunkering.

“They were arrested in a random raid by EFCC operatives acting on verified intelligence on the suspects’ alleged oil bunkering activities.”

Uwujaren said the operatives seized large quantities of petroleum products suspected to be adulterated diesel during the raid.

He added: “Also intercepted were 20 jerry cans as well as 25 litres of petroleum product that was stored in drums and tanks.

“The petroleum products were about to be transported to various locations before the seizure.”