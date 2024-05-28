EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command have arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters.

The arrest, effected on May 23, 2024, was made known in a statement made available to the media on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested at New Nyanya, Nasarawa State following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet activities.

Items seized from the suspects included over 30 phones and three laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said.