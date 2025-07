EFCC arrests 25 undergraduates over alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Kano.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested on Monday opposite Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Site, Kano.

According to him, their arrest was sequel to actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in cybercrime activities.

He added: “All suspects apprehended are confirmed to be undergraduate students of BUK.

“Items recovered during the operation include, mobile phones, laptops, internet routers and one Honda Accord car.”

Also Read:

Oyewale said that the arrest was possible following weeks of surveillance linked to their alleged involvement in internet fraud, identity theft, and financial scam.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,” he said.

Post Views: 31