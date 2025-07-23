EFCC arrests 25 BUK undergraduates over alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Kano.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested on Monday opposite Bayero University Kano New Site, Kano.

According to him, their arrest was sequel to actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in cybercrime activities.

”All suspects apprehended are confirmed to be undergraduate students of BUK.

”Items recovered during the operation include, mobile phones, laptops, internet routers and one Honda Accord car,” he said.

He said that the suspects included Ismaíl Nura, Suuleyman Ayeh, Usman Abdulrazaq, Emmanuel Chigozie, Akabe Seth, Daniel Imoter, Abdulganiyu Jimoh and Jafar Abubakar.

Others, he said, were Usman Nuraddeen, Mohammad Adnan, Abubakar Abusufyan, Abdulmalik Ibrahim, Abubakar Sadiq, Daniel Masamu, Abdulrasheed Abdulsamad and Issac Dosunu.

Also arrested were Nuraddeen Ogunbiyi, Oyeyemi Kaleem, Miracle Joseph, Danjuma Musa, Ibrahim Mubaraq, Yusuf Salihu, Lawal Ibrahim Edebo, Abdulmajeed Suleiman and Dauda Abdulhamid.

He said that the arrest was possible following weeks of surveillance linked to their alleged involvement in internet fraud, identity theft, and financial scam.

”The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”

