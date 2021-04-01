Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State.

The 24-year-old was alleged to be involved in Bitcoin Scam.

Jonathan presented herself as one Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered from her included an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.

The suspect has made useful statement and will be arraigned in Court as soon as investigation is completed, the anti-graft agency said in a statement on Wednesday.