EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Sokoto

Operatives of the Sokoto Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on Friday at Bafarawa and Kalkalawa Estates in Sokoto.

The suspects are: Joy Ofem, Azeez Naimot, Agabi O. Yusuf, Ibrahim Amodu, Aigbekan Daniel, Adedayo Michael, Iraran Mubarak, Olivine Habiblah,Wasiu Lukman Adekunle, Musa Abdulazeez and Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Others are Adegoh Nabiu Mohammed, Ibrahim Mubarak, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdullahi Sanusi Adejoh, Umar Idris, Muhammad Nuhu, Feisal Ahmed, Aliyu Ismail, Elijah Adebayo, Zakariyau Ibrahim, Balogun Abdulkarim and Buni Husaini.

Their arrest followed diligent observance and intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related crimes, the EFCC said in a statement on Saturday.

Items recovered from them included two Toyota Corolla cars, three motorcycles, laptops, phones and a generator.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft agency said.