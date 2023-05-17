EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

The Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made this development known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Uwujaren, the suspects are Nwosu Paul, Onuji Samson, Eze Chukwudi, Stanley Okoroafor, Michael Nnamchi, Henry Ozonwanji, Victor Ozonwanji, Victor Ibik, Anthony Ugwu, Ndubuisi Amala, Eneje Chisom, Henry Chukwu and Emanuel Abah

Others include; Abumchukwu Dominic, Agafe Victor, Victor Abah, Jide Favour, Samson Onyedika, Joshua Uchechukwu, Izuchukwu Paul and Samuel Chizitiere

Uwujaren saids items recovered from them included five exotic cars, 32 mobile phones and seven personal computers.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon,” he said.