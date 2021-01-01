Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Office have arrested 21 persons for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Shittu Yakubu, Akinsola Afeez, Adeniyi Joseph, Opeyemi Wahab, Idris Sunday, Lawal Moshood, Jubril Yusuf, Olusegun Mohammed, Adekunle Adesanya and Damilola Abijide.

Others are: Sola Adio, Oladipo Ademola, Damilola Adewale, Akinsola Ridwan, Ogunlaye Damilare, Falaye Peters, Magnus Toni, Onanuga Ahmed, Bolarinwa Segun, Onanuga Olawale and Ayomide Afeez.

The suspects, who are alleged to be members of an organised cybercrime syndicate, were arrested on December 30, 2020 during an early morning operation at Roxbury Leisure Homes Phase 2, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money before their arrest.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest were 12 vehicles, mobile phones and laptop computers.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft said in a statement.