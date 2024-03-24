Trending
EFCC arrests 20 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Hassan Muaz

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

The arrest was disclosed to the media in a statement by the anti-graft agency on its X handle on Saturday.

The alleged fraudsters were arrested on March 20, 2024 at Akobo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following actionable intelligence on their suspected fraudulent internet-related activities.

Items recovered from them included 10 exotic cars, 12 laptops, 41 mobile phones, one play-station 5, one television set and other incriminating documents.

They would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, the EFCC said in the statement.

