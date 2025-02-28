EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Benin City, Edo State.
The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, made the development known on Thursday in a statement he issued to newsmen.
According to him, the arrest followed credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.
Oyewale said: “Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, laptop computers and phones.
“They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”