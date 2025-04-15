EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital have arrested no fewer than 17 suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

This was contained in a statement released Monday evening by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended on April 11 and 14, 2025, during an intelligence-driven sting operation.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.”

“The suspects include: Osita Emmanuel (25), Saint Johnson (20), Peter Lucky (26), Samuel Asuquo (28), Raphael James (29), Chimobi Moses (29), Edara Ubong (21), and Nchekwube Paul (23).

“Others are: Happiness Anietie Michael (23), Christopher Edet (32), Amadi Justice (27), Patrick Ahiakwo (30), Sunday Umoh (24), Michael Ekerette Sunday (25), Kennedy Etim Okokon (29), Igwe Greg (30), and Goodnews Ita (23).

“They were arrested across several locations in Uyo, including Use-Offot Nwaniba, Urua Ekpa, Ring Road 3, Ikot Ekpene Road, Calabar-Itu Road, and the Mechanic Village.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 26 smartphones, three laptop computers, and four vehicles: a white Lexus IS 250 (ABJ-739AV), a metallic grey Toyota Corolla (KTE-687EP), a black Lexus 350 (BWR-36LN), and a black Mercedes GLE (FST-863JS).”

The EFCC noted that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

