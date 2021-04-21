Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects are: Abiodun Gbolahan Seidu, Joseph Aganaga Ndubuisi, Sodimu Olawale Sikirudeen, Ohaekim Christopher, Ambali Oluwaseyi Rahman, Chibuzor Ebubedike, Salvador Abduljabar and Omohogbo Donald Ede.

Others are: Thomas Obire Tobiloba, Olatunbosun Adeniyi Abiodun, Olugbemi Oluwatomigbeleke Eniola, Sanni Azeez Olayinka, Joseph Afenikhena Osaoman and Hamed Olayinka Olanrewaju.

They were arrested on April 17, 2021 at Westwood Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects included cars, iPhones, Android devices, laptop computers, a MacBook Pro, hard disk drives and jewellery.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, the statement added.