Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 14 persons following series of intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

They were arrested at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos on February 4, 2021.

The suspects are: Akin Abiola Daramola, Stephen Augustine Terungwa, Oluwateru Abiodun Samson, Jeffrey Imariagbe Ehis, Uwajiala Odion Henry, Solomon Abidiran Pelumi, Adebayo Oluwatobi Isaac Olamide and Odunifa Joseph Opomulero.

Others are: Adulkarim Samad Olalekan, Anne Davidson, Ibrahim Enakere Emmanuel, Abayomi Oluwagbenga Olowoake, Israel Jigah Sokoamtu, Oluwaseun Olajuwon Ibrahim and Isaiah Effiong.

They have been interrogated and will soon be arraigned in court, the anti-graft agency said.