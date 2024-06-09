EFCC arrests 127 at Yahoo Party in Ondo

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.

The development was confirmed in a statement that said the alleged internet fraudsters were arrested at a “Yahoo Party”.

The early morning sting operation was carried out simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on June 8, 2024 in Akure, Ondo State.

Credible intelligence showed that the alleged party was initially scheduled for June 5, 2024, but was later moved to Saturday to beat the security and intelligence networks of the EFCC.

The suspects have given useful information to investigators of the Directorate, the EFCC statement said.

Items recovered from them included 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops, motorcycle, wristwatches and many incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement added.