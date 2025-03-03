EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Niger

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Directorate on Thursday arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in broad daylight at White Hotel, Chanchangi Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the anti-graft agency, this followed credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet activities.

Items recovered from them included two vehicles and 13 phones of different brands.

The Commission’s operatives carried out the arrest professionally with no motive or tinge of abduction.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation

