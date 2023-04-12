EFCC arrests 11 internet fraudsters in Maiduguri

The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects who were arrested Wednesday included: Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi and Micah Joseph.

Others are: Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh.

Uwujaren revealed that they were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered at their residence included: one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi and power banks.