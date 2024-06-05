EFCC arrest 100 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said its operatives have arrested one hundred suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Enugu State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

He said the suspects were arrested in early morning sting operations on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 following actionable intelligence about suspected activities of an organised syndicate of internet fraudsters operating along Ibagwa-Nike and other locations in the Enugu metropolis.

Oyewale disclosed that the agency recovered items from the suspects which included three exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.

He declared that the suspects would be arraigned in court after a thorough investigation.

