EFCC arraigns Nigerian for alleged sextortion, death of Canadian teenager

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a suspect, Olalekan Olukeye, on 18-count charges bordering on child pornography, money laundering and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC made this known in a statement Saturday by its acting Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

The statement said Olukeye was arraigned before Justice Tijani Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by operatives of the EFCC on August 4 in the Akute area of Ogun State following intelligence that the commission received from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The statement said: “He allegedly hacked into some social media accounts, posing as a young attractive woman to entice unsuspecting victims, and seeking their sexually explicit photographs, including nude images of a 14-year-old Canadian boy,” the statement said.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect later used the nude images of the 14-year-old to blackmail him, a situation that led to his death.”

One of the counts reads: “That you, Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm877, charlotte 708 and harlilott_716) on or about the 13th February, 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court intentionally used the Instagram virtual network to create a group ” Expose Janjuarobin Nudes” to distribute child pornography and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 23(1) (c) and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”

Olalekan pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), prayed the court for an accelerated trial and remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

While praying for an accelerated hearing of the matter, Oyedepo stated that “the international image of Nigeria is in jeopardy, as both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police , RCMP, and the FBI complained to Nigeria about this matter and how it relates to the sudden death of a 14-year-old minor”.

Counsel to the defendant, P. O. Onikoyin, informed the court that he had an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Responding, Oyedepo told the court that he had just been served the application and would need time to respond to it.

Consequently, the Judge ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till November 6 and 9, 2023 for hearing of motions and commencement of trial.

Also Read:

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on August 4, 2023 in the Akute area of Ogun State, following intelligence received from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, RCMP, by the Commission.

He allegedly hacked into some social media accounts, posing as a young attractive woman to entice unsuspecting victims, and seeking their sexually explicit photographs, including nude images of a 14-year-old Canadian boy.

Investigation revealed that the suspect later used the nude images of the 14-year-old to blackmail him, a situation that led to his death.

During a search conducted on his residence in Ilaro, Ogun State by operatives of the EFCC, a mobile phone with incriminating documents was recovered from him.