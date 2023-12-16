EFCC arraigns MD, Company for alleged N21m oil fraud 

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has arraigned Salisu Suleiman, Managing Director of Faris Construction Company Limited and his company on one-count charge of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N21 million.

He was arraigned before Justice Hadiza Suleiman of the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano.

The lone count charge reads: “That you, Salisu Suleiman being the Managing Director of Faris Construction Company Limited and Faris Construction Company Limited on or about 15th June 2021 in Kano, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N21,000,000 being payment for the supply of 125,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil , AGO, to your construction site in Nguru Local Government, Yobe State by SID Oil and Gas Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 309 of the same law.”

Suleiman pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him, prompting the prosecution counsel, Aisha Tahar Habib, to pray the court for a trial date, while the defence counsel, Mardiyya Alasan Dawaki, applied for his bail.

Habib opposed the prayer of the defence counsel on the ground that the defendant had jumped an administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.

Justice Suleiman remanded the defendant in EFCC’s custody and adjourned for hearing on the bail application.

Suleiman allegedly received 125,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, popularly known as diesel, on credit from the petitioner, S.I.D. Oil and Gas Limited, worth N21 million on the ground that he will pay upon receipt of payment from the Yobe State Government for the supply.

He, however, breached the promise after the Yobe State Government had paid him, preferring to lie to the defendant that he had received no payment.

The petitioner suspected foul play and petitioned the EFCC.

Investigations revealed that the defendant had been paid by the Yobe State Government a long time ago, but misappropriated and diverted the money entirely for his personal use.