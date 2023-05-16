EFCC arraigns land agent over alleged N2.6m fraud

A 42-year old land agent, Rabiu Sani, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Kaduna High Court over alleged N2.6m land fraud.

News Agency of Nigeria reports in Kaduna that Sani is being tried on two counts of obtaining money by false pretence and fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna.

The Anti-graft Counsel, E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Oct. 10, 2022, in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State.

Garba said the defendant fraudulently collected the sum from his client, Mohammed Yusuf, to help purchase three plots of land located behind the Federal Housing Estate Rigasa, Kaduna for him (Yusuf).

But that unknown to Yusuf, the defendant after collecting the money, went and purchased the plots of land in his own name (Sani).

“My Lord, the cat was let out of the bag when the complainant went to start building on the land, as he discovered that the defendant had already sold the land to another person.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get another land from the defendant or his money back proved abortive.

“By such act, the accused has committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively, ” he said.

When charged were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

Danjuma Zilani, the defendant’s counsel, applied to the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms since he pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Darius Khobo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be of good character and have title documents within the jurisdiction of the court.

Khobo said the residential addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court.

He adjourned the case till June 20 for hearing.