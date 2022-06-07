EFCC arraigns Banker for Forgery

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a banker, Adeyemi Sule Waliu, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State for forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant, who works with First City Monument Bank, was arraigned by the EFCC on June 1, 2022.

The one count charge reads: “That you Adeyemi Sule Waliu (M) sometime in 2020 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did knowingly make a false document captioned “Customer Information update Form’ with intent that the customer service officer of First City Monumental Bank Ugbowo Branch may in the belief that it is genuine be induced to act on the said document and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act Cap C39 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 467 of the same Law.”

Waliu defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, I.M. Elodi, prayed the court to fix a date for trial.

However, the defence counsel, A.H. Nwaozor, informed the court that he had filed a bail application before the court and prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

Justice Abang granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million and one surety who must possess a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned till October 17, 2022 for trial.