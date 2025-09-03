EFCC apprehends 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency confirmed this in a post shared on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

It stated that the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday in a sting operation in Olusi Street, HopeVille Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State.

“Their arrest followed credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in internet fraud,” it stated.

The agency stated that upon their apprehension, five vehicles, mobile devices and laptop computers were recovered from them.

