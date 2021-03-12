The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Uyo Office has been dragged to the High Court of Justice in Akwa Ibom State to answer to accusations of using intimidation to request for a bribe from a businessman alleged to be investigated by the Commission.

The case, with Suit Number: HU/FHR/197/2020, in the matter of “An Application for the Enforcement of Fundamental Rights,” is between Ubong Williams, who is the Applicant; and the ECCC as 1st Respondent; Edeh Uchenna (Zonal Head) 2nd Respondent; and Segun Richard, Case Officer, serving as the 3rd Respondent.

According to the Applicant’s Affidavit deposited in Court on March 1, 2021, he noted that on February 4, 2020, he had received a WhatsApp message from EFCC official, Segun Richard, from his personal registered GSM phone number inviting him to the EFCC Office in Uyo on February 5, 2020.

Williams said due to the constraints of his schedule, he was unable to honour the Respondent’s invitation.

In the document deposited in Court, he stated: “Consequently, I then sent a WhatsApp message to 3rd Respondent herein rescheduling for 4 March and requesting for a confirmation of the said meeting.

“That I have printed out a copy of the said Whatsapp message and annexed same to this affidavit and marked it as Exhibit UB.2. That in response to Exhibit UB 2. the 3rd Respondent subsequently sent me yet another Whatsapp message still insisting on my honouring their invitation. I have printed out a copy of this Whatsapp message and annexed same hereto and I have marked it as Exhibit UB.3.”

Williams explained that the 3rd Respondent followed-up with numerous phone calls to him and insisted on a private meeting before the official office meeting and they eventually agreed to meet on August 23, 2020 at Christmas Village, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

He stated that he met with the 3rd Respondent as scheduled and noted that Officer Richard came with another gentleman and introduced him as his colleague from Legal Department.

The Applicant added: “That the said 3rd Respondent and his colleague made attempt to extract money from me but same was not forthcoming and they got angry and promised to deal with me the following day 24 August 2020 being the day they invited me to appear before the Respondent’s office.

“That due to that threat, I could not go to the office of the Respondent on that 24 August, 2020. That on 1 September, 2020, I was informed by my Security man named Nsikak Udoh that at about 2:30pm, the said 3rd Respondent and his team invaded my house during working hours, when they knew that I will not be at home and forcefully gained access to my residential home.

“That, I was further informed under circumstances highlighted above that the said security man (Nsikak Udoh) that when he tried to stop them, the 3rd Respondent and his team cut the electric fence wire, jumped over the fence, broke the Security doors and bundled him to their office on that September 1, 2020.”

The Applicant explained that when his security man told him about what he described as the indignities meted to him by the Respondent’s team led by the 3rd Respondent, he then sent him yet another Whatsapp message on that September 1, 2020 expressing his displeasure and linking the attack to his refusal to bribe them with money as they requested during their afore-stated private meeting.

Earlier, in a reply on point of law to written address of the respondents filed on February 18, 2021, the Applicant noted that it is their submission that the Respondents acted Malafide because they knew, abinitio, that the Applicant had no case to answer before them.

Part of their reply stated: “In fact, they admitted this much in paragraph 2(9) of their Counter-Affidavit where the Applicant was given a clean slate by them.

“Consequently, how can their subsequent violations of the Applicant’s rights be justified when they no longer had a statutory duty to investigate any allegation.”

The Counsel to the applicant prayed “the Court to find that it is constitutionally wrong and a brazen and unnecessary show of strength and financial prowess and indeed a violation of Applicants Fundamental Rights for the Respondents to have maliciously unleashed the full weight of their statutory powers when the Applicant had done nothing against the law to deserve such brazen acts of impunity.”

In the Respondents’ Written address dated February 17, 2021 and opposing the motion by the applicant, the EFCC through her counsel Nwandu Ukoha noted that the Applicant, who was investigated by the Respondent for involvement in a petition, which the Respondent received is asking the Court to remove from the Respondents, their statutory rights to Investigate allegations of offences, arrest and prosecute suspected offenders among other things to declare the actions of the Respondent as illegal.

The EFCC said the applicant is also asking the court to punish the Respondents for conducting an investigation which arose as a result of a petition which it received that was made against the Applicant.

The Commission noted that by virtue of Section 5.34 14) & 15) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the spirit which guarantees the rights of a suspect was adhered to strictly in that the Applicant was released within 24 hours during the pendency of the investigation.

The Respondents insisted that the Applicant has not established any violation of Fundamental Human Right for which he has come to Court for redress.

They added: “We therefore, with utmost humility, urge this Honourable court to dismiss the case and hold that the Applicants have not made out a case to entitle this Honourable court to interfere with the statutory functions of the Respondent to investigate the allegation of fraud reported in which the Applicant was invited to offer clarification on his name which featured in the investigation, neither are there facts before the court to justify proceedings for the enforcement of the Applicant’s fundamental rights.

“Finally, based on the above we urge my Lord to so hold and refuse the Applicants’ motion by dismissing it as it is made malafide and in a bid to tarnish the image of the Respondents and to punish the Respondents for carrying out its statutory function by investigating the Applicants.

“On the whole My Lord, it is Our humble submission that this Honourable Court should discountenance the entire application and dismiss same in its entirety.”

The Respondents said they vehemently deny Paragraphs 5h, -z and 6-11 of the applicant’s affidavit and put them to the strictest proof thereof.

The EFCC said that investigation into the matter was long concluded and as such the Respondents are surprised at what they described as concocted lies made in the Applicant’s affidavit in order to tarnish the hard earned image of the Respondents.

They stated: “That the applicant never visited the offices of the Respondents since after the conclusion of the investigation as they were all given a clean slate.

“That the Respondents are very surprised at the affidavit of the applicant wherein lies are being concocted to tarnish the image of the Respondents.

“That based on these lies, the Respondents will seek remedy against the Applicant in a court of competent jurisdiction where issues will be dealt with accordingly. That there was no time where the Respondents or its staff visited the house of the applicant and arrested his gateman.

“That the applicant is put to the strictest proof thereof. That I know as a fact that the Commission does not investigate and/or prosecute cases at the whims and caprices of petitioners.

“That I know as a fact the Respondent did not in any way violate or threaten to violate the fundamental rights of the Applicant and the applicant.”

Meanwhile, the case, which came up for hearing last week before Justice Charles Ikpe of High Court 3 in Uyo, did not witness representation by EFCC.

The Judge adjourned the case to April 21, 2021 for definite hearing.

William’s home was invaded and his gateman arrested months after the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works, John Itiat, had written to the anti-graft agency indicating that the government was yet to release fees meant for private estate valuers engaged by property owners in the state.

The former Works Commissioner, Ephraim Inyangeyen, had also written to the Uyo Zonal Head of the EFCC, urging him to contact the state government directly for questions relating to the payment of the property valuers, but the commission still continued to harass Williams.