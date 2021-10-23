Eedris Abdulkareem questions how Kanu, Sowore, Igboho are terrorists but Gumi, bandits are not

Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has reacted to claims made by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Ighoho, has a link with a convicted Boko haram sponsor.

Abubakar made this allegation during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, October 22.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram page this afternoon, Eedris opined that Kanu, Sowore, and Igboho have all been linked to terrorism but Islamic leric Sheik Gumi who has repeatedly made a case for an amnesty to be granted to bandits, hasn’t been linked to terrorism.

He wrote,

“It was Kanu, then Sowore now Igboho on terrorism link but Gumi and his bandits brothers are not terrorists.

“They blew up trains, the victims saw the bandits but the government covers for them.

“One Nigeria.”

Kano man put himself on sale for N20 million

One Aliyu Na Idris, 26, has put up himself up for sale in Kano.

Idris who is originally from Kaduna State was spot by onlookers roaming the streets of Kano, carrying a placard that reads “This man is for sale for N20 million.”

It was gathered that Idris has been on the streets for five days looking for who will buy him.

According to Daily Trust, Idris put himself on sale because of hardship.

He disclosed that he initially presented himself for sale in Kaduna, but moved to Kano after he couldn’t find a buyer.

Idris said;

“Even though many people have offered me various prices of N10m, N5m and N300,000 in Kano, I refused because the amount is less than what I expected.”

He noted that since his tailoring business failed due to the financial crisis, making him lose his customers and becoming financially handicapped, he decided to present himself for sale at N20m only because he has no other means of survival.

On what he will do with the money, Idris said;

“I will give my parents N10m; I will give N5m as tax to the state where I was bought, the person who helped in advertising me will be rewarded with N2m while the remaining N3m will be kept for me under the care of the person who buys me for my daily upkeep.”

Admitting that he knows he will lose his freedom if bought, he added that he is ready to face whatever comes off his decision.

Idris also said if nobody buys him in Kano, he would move to another state to sell himself.