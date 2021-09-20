EEDC pleads with customers over blackout in parts of Abia, Anambra

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has pleaded for understanding and patience with its customers in some parts of Abia and Anambra currently experiencing blackouts.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Emeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, EEDC Headquarters, Enugu.

Ezeh attributed the prevailing non-supply of power to consumers in some parts of Abia and Anambra for some days to series of faults recorded at some of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations.

“EEDC management regrets that most electricity customers in parts of Abia and Anambra have been without power supply for days due to series of faults recorded on some of the TCN network”, he said.

He further said that in the early hours of Sunday, there was an explosion at Aba Transmission Station switchyard, adding that the situation resulted in loss of supply to Alaoji Line 1.

The EEDC spokesperson noted that the explosion resulted in loss of supply to the whole of Aba and Ariaria both in Abia.

Ezeh said the situation has negatively impacted on EEDC’s esteemed customers in the affected areas as well as impacted negatively on the revenue expected by the firm.

“EEDC team of engineers are in constant touch with the TCN to ensure that the faults are cleared within the shortest possible time.

“We owe our customers this information and also appeal for their patience and understanding,” he noted.