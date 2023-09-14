EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has announced a total collapse of its electricity supply system, which occurred at 12:40am on Thursday across the South East.

This was confirmed in a statement by the EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, in Enugu.

Ezeh said the situation had resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

He said: “Due to this development, all our interface Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Stations are out of supply.

“We are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”