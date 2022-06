EEDC announces restoration of power supply to South East

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has announced the restoration of electricity supply within all the states within the South-East, its franchise coverage area.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh.

In the statement in Enugu, Ezeh said that power supply has since commenced in its outgoing feeders, following the restoration of the national grid which collapsed on June 12 evening.

He said: “However, due to the low energy allocation to EEDC, occasioned by the poor generation, some of our feeders are currently put on system load-shedding by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“We, therefore, thank our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States for their support and understanding during the period we lost supply.

“EEDC is assuring them of our continued commitment towards providing improved services.”

NAN recalls that on June 12 at about 6:49pm, there was a grid collapse leading to EEDC outgoing feeders being knocked out of electricity supply; which therefore affected supply to the entire South East states.