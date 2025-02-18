Edwin Clark: Ijaw nation has lost its father figure – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa says the Ijaw nation has lost its father figure following the death of Chief Edwin Clark.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued in Yenagoa on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah.

Diri said he received the news of the passing of the Ijaw ethnic nationality’s foremost leader with sadness and equanimity.

“The Ijaw nation has lost its father figure and irrepressible voice.

“Chief Clark was an icon, a treasure of inestimable value and a nationalist par excellence.

“He was a distinguished patriot, who dedicated his whole life to the service of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor added that Clark was unrelenting until the very end.

“As the Ijaw nation reflects on the passage of this exceptional sage, we take solace in his matchless contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Ijaw nation, the government and the people of Bayelsa State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area and the Delta State Government.

“I pray the Lord grants the family and indeed the Ijaw nation the grace to bear this great loss,” he said.

Consequently, the governor said he had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for three days.

“Meanwhile, all our government’s fifth anniversary activities remain suspended for the same period,” he said.

