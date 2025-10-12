Edun ill, Cardoso leads Nigeria’s team to World Bank-IMF meeting

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has been confirmed ill, with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, leading Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Washington DC, United States of America, which opens on October 13, 2025.

The development was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday.

The Nigerian team will also comprise the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete.

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.

Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.