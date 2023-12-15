Education: Senior Lawyer, Ajulo, advocates for sale of correctional centres 

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kayode Ajulo, has advocated for the sale of some underutilised correctional centres in the country to fund education.

Ajulo made the call in a letter he wrote to President Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, on Friday.

Ajulo said: “I write on the need to sell some of the correctional centres in prime areas to raise funds for education in Nigeria.”

He emphasised the pressing need for additional funding to support the development of education in the country, adding that Nigeria’s education sector has been facing numerous challenges.

This, according to him, includes inadequate infrastructure, limited resources and unequal access to quality education.

He added that these obstacles have hindered the growth and potential of Nigerian youth, preventing them from achieving their full capabilities.

The senior Lawyer wrote: “To address this funding gap, I propose considering the sale of underutilised assets, particularly the correctional centres, located in prime areas.

“Such places include Ikoyi Prisons and others in high-value locations in Nigeria.”

He said the market value of the Ikoyi Prison is estimated to be around N50 billion, and about half a trillion Naira could be realised from the sale of such centres in Nigeria.

Ajulo said by “divesting such properties, we can generate a substantial influx of funds that can be allocated to improving educational infrastructure”.

This, according to him, would enhance the quality of teaching and provide scholarships to deserving students across the country.

“I understand that the decision to sell correctional centres requires careful consideration, taking into account the legal implications and security concerns”.

Ajulo said he also understood the need to maintain a balanced criminal justice system.

He said that with proper evaluation and planning, Nigeria could strike a balance between addressing the funding needs of education and ensuring a well-functioning correctional system.

Ajulo also commended the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his laudable policy implementation and unwavering passion for his role.

He said his dedication and commitment to improving the conditions and welfare of inmates in correctional centres deserved recognition and celebration.

He said the Minister’s efforts demonstrated a genuine concern for the well-being and rehabilitation of individuals within the correctional system.

This, he said, aligned with the principles of justice, fairness and humanity.

Ajulo restated: “I believe that acknowledging and celebrating the Minister’s achievements will not only boost his morale but also inspire other public officials to deliver their duties with similar dedication and patriotism.”