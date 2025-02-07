Education Minister speaks on reported scrapping of JSS, SSS 

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has refuted claims suggesting that the federal government has scrapped the Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) and replaced them with a new 12-year uninterrupted basic education model.

Insisting that the reports were not true, the minister explained that he only submitted a proposal seeking to migrate to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3-4 structure.

Dr. Alausa had on Thursday during the 2025 Extraordinary National Council of Education, a meeting of the highest policy making body, held in Abuja, proposed a 12-year basic education model in Nigeria.

He said it was prudent to transition from the 6-3-3-4 to the 12-4 system of education.

His proposal was misrepresented by a section of the media which reported that the government had scrapped JSS and SSS and replaced them with a new 12-year uninterrupted basic education model.

“Many developed nations have implemented similar systems where basic education spans 12 years, ensuring that students acquire foundational knowledge before specialising at tertiary levels.

“This reform also aligns Nigeria’s education system with international standards, fostering better educational outcomes and global competitiveness,” Alausa reportedly said.

But addressing the media on Friday, the minister debunked the reports, saying he merely “presented a proposal for discussion—not an immediate policy change.“

According to him, “The proposal seeks to migrate to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.”

He said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to misleading reports suggesting that the Federal Government has scrapped Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary School (SSS) and replaced them with a new 12-year uninterrupted basic education model. We wish to categorically state that this is not true.

“At the Extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) Meeting held on February 6, 2025, in Abuja, I presented a proposal for discussion—not an immediate policy change.

“The proposal seeks to migrate to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.

“A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing for a seamless transition of students without the hurdles of an external assessment at that stage.

“However, this is still a subject of consultation and deliberation.

“To ensure a well-informed decision, the Ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting widely with education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players.

“The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the October 2025 National Council on Education Meeting.”

He urged the public to disregard the false claim that JSS and SSS have been scrapped.

“The Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices,” the minister added.

