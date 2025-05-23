Education, foundation for true national development — Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described education as the foundation for true national development, calling for heightened support and partnership for education.

She spoke at a Charity Gala Event organised by Spouses of Heads of Missions in Nigeria in aid of an NGO: Five Cowries Art Education Initiative.

Tinubu explained that innovations such as this have lasting impacts in critical sectors of the society including Education.

She said: “From renovating schools and assisting hospitals, to support poor people in business, your contributions are making a lasting impact in our communities.”

The First Lady commended the Spouses of Heads of Missions for not just accompanying their husbands to their duty post here in Nigeria, but also becoming a part of the success stories being recorded in the country through their various activities.

She said: “I believe that education is a foundation of true national development, that is why the administration of President Bola Tinubu since inception and the Renewed Hope Initiative since 2023 have continually contributed toward education and youth empowerment.

“At this juncture, I urge everyone to support the five cowries initiative either with financial donations, advocacy or partnership, therefore on behalf of RHI, we pledge a N100M to support 5,000 arts exhibitions in Nigeria.”

The spouse of the British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Lucrecia Downer, in her welcome remarks pointed out that the promotion of arts as a tool in education helps strengthen the learning outcomes.

Downer explained that this informed the decision of the Spouses of Heads of Missions to assist the Five Cowries Art Education initiative to raise more funds in order to strengthen art works in the country, enhance learning and provide broader access to education in rural and underserved communities in Nigeria.

Earlier, Polly Alakija, the founder of the NGO, explained the plans and ideas to further enlarge art education across Africa.

The Charity Gala Night was a fundraising event for the Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative, an organisation that works to improve learning outcomes through arts.

The event aims to support the initiative’s programmes, which focus on global issues including conservation, citizenship, and health and also as a powerful advocacy tool to educate children and women, especially in the rural communities.

