Educate your people, protect pipelines, national assets, Buhari tells Ogoni leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged Ogoni leaders to sensitize indigenes on the need to protect national assets like pipelines and other oil installations, saying willful damages usually creates more havoc on their environment and hampers development.

He made the call while receiving some leaders and people of Ogoni land at the State House.

The president said his administration is committed to the cleaning up of Ogoni land so that indigenes can regain their lives, return to farms and reactivate economic activities.

“You will need to educate the people of Ogoni land and the region more that when pipelines are broken, the damage is more to the immediate environment and the people.

“The majority farmers and fishermen struggle because the fishes now move to the deep sea,” he said.

Buhari said bad industry practices coupled with security challenges had resulted in massive spills with attendant environmental degradation of Ogoni, leading to agitations and strife.

He said the government would bring to a close all pending issues on sons of Ogoni land.

“Your Royal Highnesses, distinguished representatives of the people of Ogoni land, I note the need to ensure completion of segment of the East-West road traversing Ogoni land, and steps will be taken to ensure delivery under the Infrastructure Development Fund as earlier conceived.

“We intend to complete this vital artery of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we are committed to ensuring clemency and national integration as part of this administration’s bid to lay the foundation for genuine reconciliation and bring closure to the issues of Ogoni land.

“The unfortunate incidents of the early 1990s leading to the loss of lives of distinguished sons of Ogoni land and the collateral judicial processes are indelible in our memories.

“Despite the grievous circumstances, the federal government will consider the request for the grant of pardon to finally close the Ogoni saga,” President Buhari noted.

According to the president, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), had been granted license to operate OML 11, which will stimulate economic activities and integration in the zone.

“To ensure the stimulation of economic activities in Ogoni land as underpinned by the vast petroleum resources underlying Ogoni Land and neighbouring communities, NPDC, a subsidiary of the NNPC has been granted licence to operate OML11.

“Accordingly, NNPC is hereby directed to engage all host communities, particularly Ogoni people to ensure inclusive processes of oil and gas exploration and production is anchored on optimum involvement of host communities.

“NPDC will lay a broad-based programme for the emergence of a new Ogoni Land for the benefit of the Ogoni people and Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

President Buhari said he was aware of the passage of the bill on the Federal University of Environmental Technology by the National Assembly and awaits transmission for further necessary action.

He said his administration has placed the rehabilitation of the Niger-Delta as a top priority and has committed a lot of resources to tackle existing problems, including launching a US One Billion dollar oil clean-up exercise to reverse the terrible damage and restore the ecosystem.

“I am pleased that the restoration and amelioration activities under the auspices of the United Nations and the vehicle of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, has commenced work since we assumed office as we promised.

“We will take further steps to ensure faithful and speedy execution of the project so as to restore the environment and enable farming and fishing activities to resume in the affected areas,” he added.