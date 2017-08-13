13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANAugust 13, 20173min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Barca, Real face off in Super Cup final

FootballSport

EPL: Red Devils face Hammers test

FootballSport

Ronaldo shows off baby ahead of clash with Barca

Sport

Aruna Quadri crashes out of Nigeria Open

FeaturedSport

World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final + photos

English Premier LeagueFootballSport

EPL: Rooney’s goal lifts Everton

English Premier LeagueFootballSport

EPL: Burnley stun nine-man Chelsea

English Premier LeagueFootballSport

Edris ends Farah’s invincibility in final race

20170812T195625Z_1_LYNXMPED7B0LG_RTROPTP_3_ATHLETICSWORLDM5000-e1502601830547.jpg
Seeking a fitting end to his matchless long-distance racing career before moving to marathon running, the 34-year-old Briton’s bid for a fifth straight global 10,000/5,000m double was scuppered as he had to settle for the silver

Mo Farah’s aura of invincibility after six years of unrelenting success was finally cracked in his very last major track race on Saturday as he lost his world 5,000 meters title to Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris.
Seeking a fitting end to his matchless long-distance racing career before moving to marathon running, the 34-year-old Briton’s bid for a fifth straight global 10,000/5,000m double was scuppered as he had to settle for the silver.
Yet even in defeat, Farah demonstrated his champion’s spirit as he fought back in the dying meters when it looked as if he would be shut out of the medals completely.
In a thrilling final featuring four athletes careering towards the line, Farah snatched back second place behind Edris, who clocked 13 minutes 32.79 seconds after a searing final lap of 52.6 seconds.
“I gave it all but I had nothing left at the end,” a crestfallen and emotional Farah said.
“It’s been a long journey but it’s been incredible. It doesn’t quite sink in until you compete here and cross the line – I had a couple of minutes to myself – that this is it.
“To be honest with you, it takes so much out of me.
“It’s not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realized.”
It was a glorious win for 23-year-old Ethiopian Edris, the fastest man in the world this year, who had lost all his five previous meetings with Farah.
Yet just like Usain Bolt in the 100 meters the previous weekend, it did look a race too far for the weary Briton.
To rub in his victory after years of the Ethiopians being tormented by Farah’s brilliance, Edris even gave an impression of his rival’s famed “Mobot” celebration as he crossed the line.
“I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah,” Edris said.
“After the 10km he was maybe tired so he did not have enough for the last kick. I was stronger.
“I didn’t have much support but we did it. I did the Mobot out of respect as well for him.”
Behind Edris, Farah dug deep to battle back from fourth to second when space opened up on the inside over the last few meters to take silver in 13:33.22.

previousRonaldo shows off baby ahead of clash with Barca

nextEPL: Red Devils face Hammers test

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

PDP will reclaim its prime position in 2019 – Jonathan

World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final + photos

UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno

Newsletter

Categories