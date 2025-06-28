Edomaruse hails Tenebe’s appointment as Bendel Insurance FC Chair

Hon. Collins Edomaruse, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on International Development Partners, has congratulated Emperor Jarrett Tenebe on his recent appointment as the Chairman of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Edo State.

In a statement issued on Friday, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Hon. Edomaruse described the appointment of Tenebe as “well-deserved”.

The cited the unwavering leadership, passion for grassroots development, and commitment to the progress of Edo State by the Chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

“This appointment is a testament to Emperor Tenebe’s unwavering leadership, deep passion for grassroots development, and his relentless commitment to the progress of Edo State,” the Special Adviser stated.

He highlighted Tenebe’s track record as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, lauding his courage, unifying leadership style, and results-driven approach to party and public affairs.

He said” “His leadership has been marked by courage, cohesion, and an unshakable drive to move the party forward.

“That same spirit of excellence is what he now brings to the historic Bendel Insurance FC—a club that symbolizes the pride, resilience, and legacy of Edo people.”

Hon. Edomaruse commended the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for what he described as a “strategic move” that entrusts the club’s leadership to someone of Tenebe’s caliber and vision.

He expressed confidence that the appointment will revitalise the club’s fortunes and boost its stature on the national stage.

“This is a bold and inspired decision that reflects trust in visionary leadership to chart a winning course for sports development in Edo,” Edomaruse noted, adding: “Emperor Tenebe’s depth of character and charisma will no doubt elevate the profile and performance of the club both locally and nationally.”

The Special Adviser also underscored the broader significance of the appointment, linking it to youth empowerment, talent discovery, and international sports diplomacy, areas aligned with Governor Okpebholo’s developmental priorities.

“This decision is not just about football; it speaks directly to His Excellency’s agenda for youth empowerment, international visibility, and sustainable development through sports in Edo,” he added.

On behalf of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on International Development Partners, Hon. Edomaruse extended warm wishes to Tenebe for a successful and impactful tenure.

“May his tenure bring renewed glory to Bendel Insurance Football Club and open new frontiers for Edo youth through football and sports engagement,” he said.

